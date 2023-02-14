United Nations says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

-
ALSO READ
US' claims to waive sanctions for earthquake relief 'misleading': Syria
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kills 2
Israel launches missile attacks on military sites in Syria's Damascus
After devasting earthquake, UN humanitarian chief to visit Turkey, Syria
Erdogan doesn't rule out meeting with Syrian counterpart Bashar al- Assad
-
Syria's president has agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkey to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment for millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Rae for an initial period of three months.
Currently, the UN has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa.
Guterres said in a statement the toll from the quake continues to mount, delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency.
Opening these crossing points along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs will allow more aid to go in, faster, the UN chief said.
The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths. It came during a closed meeting of the UN Security Council, which was briefed by Griffiths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU