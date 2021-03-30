Turkey removes deputy central bank governor Cetinkaya: Official Gazette

-
ALSO READ
Turkey President Erdogan ousts central bank governor as lira slides: Report
Turkish lira slums toward record low on central bank woes, yen gains
Gold prices slide as Turkey central bank upheaval buoys US dollar
Lira soars as President Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey
RBI becomes world's 1st central bank to reach 1 mn followers on Twitter
-
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish deputy central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has been removed from his post, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.
Mustafa Duman has been appointed as the new deputy central bank governor, the decree said. Duman held executive positions in Morgan Stanley Securities and worked at treasury, risk management and auditing departments during his banking career, according to a resume published by the central bank.
The decree did not provide a reason for the change or any further details. The Turkish lira weakened and touched 8.29 against the U.S. dollar after the announcement.
On March 20, President Tayyip Erdogan decided to oust former governor Naci Agbal and to appoint Sahap Kavcioglu, who supports the president's view that high interest rates lead to high inflation.
The move led to market turmoil amid concerns Turkey may return to unorthodox economic policies, including imposing capital controls to protect its currency.
The president's chief economic adviser, however, said Turkey was not considering imposing any capital controls.
(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU