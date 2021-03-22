Turkish lira slums toward record low on central bank woes, yen gains

-
ALSO READ
Turkey replaces central bank head as lira sees record lows, inflation rises
Lira soars as President Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey
Turkey President Erdogan ousts central bank governor as lira slides: Report
Digital currency an idea that can go far, but will RBI explore it?
Europe's central bank moves toward introducing digital version of euro
-
By Stanley White
TOKYO (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slumped toward a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies on speculation that Japanese individual investors who have been buying the lira recently for its high rates will be forced to cut losses and close out their positions.
Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its status as a safe-harbour currency.
"Other emerging market countries are not in the same position as Turkey, but there still could be some contagion," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"There are concerns that people will start taking profits in other markets. This looks like a time to re-think your investment strategy, because the rotation into higher-yielding emerging market currencies will be put on hold."
The Turkish lira stood at 8.10 per dollar in early Asia trade, down 11% from its close on Friday.
At one point the lira fell by as much as 14.9% to 8.4850, which is close to a record low of 8.5800.
Liquidity was thin during early trading, but analysts said they are braced for bigger moves as more investors enter markets later in the day.
The yen edged up against the euro, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, boosted by expectations that Japanese retail investors who lost money on the lira will unwind other popular cross yen trades.
The dollar was little changed at 108.89 yen but edged up against the British pound to $1.3833.
The euro fell slightly to $1.1885.
Erdogan fired the central bank governor only two days after a sharp rate hike that was meant to head off inflation of nearly 16% and support the lira.
The new central bank governor likely means a reversal of the hawkish and orthodox steps taken to battle inflation, which could lead to prolonged market volatility, analysts said.
"After regaining investor confidence with a series of aggressive rate hikes, Turkey has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory," analysts at Brown, Brothers and Harriman wrote in memo.
A decline in risk appetite weighed on the Australian dollar, which fell to $0.7725. The New Zealand dollar also fell slightly to $0.7153.
Further declines in the Aussie and the kiwi are likely to be limited because both currencies will still benefit from rising commodity prices and an acceleration in global trade, Mizuho's Yamamoto said.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU