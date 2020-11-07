Turkey replaces central bank head as lira sees record lows, inflation rises

Turkish President on Saturday dismissed the head of the country's central bank following a period of high and record lows for the

Former Finance Minister Naci Agbal was brought in to replace Murat Uysal, according to a presidential decree announced in the Official Gazette.

The decision came after the lost nearly a third of its value since the start of the year -- hitting a record low of 8.58 against the US dollar on Friday -- and annual stood at 11.89%.

Uysal was appointed chairman of the central bank in July 2019 after his predecessor failed to cut interest rates to boost the

Erdogan has called for rate cuts, refuting established economic theory that high rates can rein in Last weekend he described interest and exchange rates and inflation as the devil's triangle.

Erdogan and the country's finance minister, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak, have often blamed Turkey's economic woes on foreign powers.

Agbal was appointed from his previous post as head of the presidential strategy and budget directorate. He served as finance minister between 2015 and 2018.

His new role comes as fears worsening relations with the US should Democratic nominee Joe Biden win the presidential race.

