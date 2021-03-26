Turkey, Russia agree to prevent ceasefire violations in Syria's Idlib

-
ALSO READ
Turkey evacuates one of its largest military posts in northwest Syria
Syrian Prez Assad discusses refugee conference with Russian delegation
Terrorists carry out 35 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone
Turkish president Recep Erdogan dares US to impose economic sanctions
International diplomacy crucial to end Syria's war, says United Nations
-
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu during which they discussed measures to prevent ceasefire violations in Syria's Idlib province.
"We have agreed to take measures to maintain the ceasefire," Akar told reporters on Thursday about the phone conversation.
Noting that the discussion was "constructive", the Minister said "we aim permanently to hold the ceasefire in the region", reports Xinhua news agency.
On Monday, Turkey expressed concern to the Russian envoy in Ankara over recent attacks in Idlib.
Akar also informed that more than 200 terrorists had been eliminated in anti-terror operations mostly in northern Syria since March 1.
Ankara and Moscow agreed in 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
The two sides agreed on a protocol on March 5, 2020, to initiate a ceasefire and to observe it through a joint patrol mission on the M4 highway, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
Idlib is home to around 4 million Syrians and some armed terror groups.
Turkey is concerned about a fresh massive humanitarian influx as a result of the Russian-Syrian military offensive in the region.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU