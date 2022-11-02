JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter global sales VP leaves company after Elon Musk's takeover

Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion last week, is moving swiftly to thin the executive ranks as he looks to reshape the company to conform with his own vision.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social media apps

Maxwell Adler Ed Ludlow & Kurt Wagner | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Two more top Twitter Inc. executives have departed the social network, leaving the company without most of its sales and marketing leadership days after a takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland, who joined Twitter in 2011, departed on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Berland was the executive who gave Musk his first tour of the office as his $44 billion deal was finalized last week.

Jean-Philippe Maheu, the vice president of global client solutions, is also exiting San Francisco-based Twitter, people familiar said. Maheu was seen being escorted out of the company’s offices, one of the people said. It’s unclear whether he resigned voluntarily or was part of Musk’s broader firings. Berland and Maheu didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion last week, is moving swiftly to thin the executive ranks as he looks to reshape the company to conform with his own vision. On Thursday, the day the deal closed, he started by cutting Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, finance chief Ned Segal and other top leaders. More recently he has fired managers in the product organization.

Sarah Personette, the company’s chief customer officer, said she resigned on Friday and her work access to Twitter was officially cut off on Monday night. Employees are bracing for more widespread layoffs as soon as this week, after some managers spent the weekend compiling lists of employees to cut.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 08:21 IST

