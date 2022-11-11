JUST IN
Amazon puts Alexa business under major cost-cutting review: Report
Tweets with racial slurs on rise since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover
Twitter's big headache: Brand impostors thanks to the $8 verification
Facebook parent Meta laid off Indian techies within 2-3 days of joining
Elon Musk warns of difficult times ahead, forms new cadre at Twitter
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, tells staff 'difficult times ahead'
Covid-19 China: Consumer revenue will fall this quarter, warns iPhone maker
Twitter will add granular details to verified badges, says Elon Musk
Elon Musk's Tesla loses 2 years of gains amid Twitter saga, demand fears
Twitter pauses 'official' labels on accounts, impersonation still underway
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
US: Over 272,000 people without power as tropical storm hits Florida
Business Standard

Twitter's gray 'official' labels return for some prominent accounts

Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 pm Pacific time, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

AP  |  New York 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter is once again adding gray official labels to some prominent accounts. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.

But on Thursday night they were back again, at least for some accounts including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola.

Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 pm Pacific time, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.

Celebrities, some of whom have been impersonated this week since Musk began overhauling Twitter's blue check verification system, also did not appear to be getting the official label.

Twitter began offering a subscription service this week that for USD 8 a month gets anyone who wants without actual verification the blue check mark that previously was given to prominent accounts to prevent impersonation.

Now, there are two categories of "blue checks", and the check marks look identical. One, which includes the accounts that were actually verified before Musk took helm, now note that This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category. The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk tweeted that too many corrupt legacy Blue 'verification' checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.