Twitter's gray 'official' labels return for some prominent accounts

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Court orders Twitter to give Musk more data on bots in battle over deal
-
Twitter is once again adding gray official labels to some prominent accounts. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
But on Thursday night they were back again, at least for some accounts including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola.
Some media companies, such as The New York Times and The New Yorker also had the labels as of 9 pm Pacific time, while others, like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times, did not.
Celebrities, some of whom have been impersonated this week since Musk began overhauling Twitter's blue check verification system, also did not appear to be getting the official label.
Twitter began offering a subscription service this week that for USD 8 a month gets anyone who wants without actual verification the blue check mark that previously was given to prominent accounts to prevent impersonation.
Now, there are two categories of "blue checks", and the check marks look identical. One, which includes the accounts that were actually verified before Musk took helm, now note that This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category. The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.
Earlier on Thursday, Musk tweeted that too many corrupt legacy Blue 'verification' checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 12:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU