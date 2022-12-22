JUST IN
India, China to maintain stability on ground along LAC in western sector
Business Standard

Twitter's 'view counts for tweets' feature starts showing up for some users

As promised by Elon Musk, the "view counts for tweets" feature would be coming for all tweets, just like the view count shown for all videos has now started to show up for some Twitter users

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

As promised by Twitter Boss Elon Musk, the "view counts for tweets" feature would be coming for all tweets, just like the view count shown for all videos has now started to show up for some Twitter users.

Some Twitter users have reported getting the feature, but it doesn't seem to be available to everyone yet, reports The Verge.

On December 9, Musk tweeted about an update for the feature to arrive soon.

"Tweets will show view count in a few weeks, just like videos do. Twitter is much more alive than people think," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Twitter also rolled out a new feature that will let users search for listed company stocks and cryptocurrency prices.

In order to do this, users will have to type in the dollar symbol followed by the relevant ticker symbol, e.g. "$GOOG" or "$ETH" without the quotes, in the search bar on Twitter, according to TechCrunch.

This works without the $ symbol in some cases, but it's less consistent and doesn't always return the requested stock or cryptocurrency prices.

However, when it is operational, users will see a static image displaying stock price and a chart with no X or Y axis information, said the report.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:02 IST

`
