UK accounting watchdog probes audits of Sanjeev Gupta-owned metal firms

-
ALSO READ
Book-keeping to actuarial: Govt may ban non-audit services to audit clients
GFG Alliance appoints Tata Steel executive as chief investment officer
Burger King India: Growth strategy, margin expansion key to stock rally
California sitting on $600 mn in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
PM Modi to address event to mark the first Audit Diwas on Tuesday
-
Britain's accounting watchdog has opened four investigations into audits by King & King of steel and aluminium companies owned by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, it said on Wednesday.
The Financial Reporting Council said the investigations are into the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels Limited, Alvance British Aluminium Limited, Liberty Steel Newport Limited and Liberty Performance Steels Limited.
The investigations cover the financial year to March 31, 2019 for Liberty Speciality Steels, Alvance - formerly known as Liberty Aluminium Lochaber - and Liberty Steel Newport, the watchdog said.
For Liberty Performance Steels, the probe covers the year ended March 31, 2020, it added. King & King, a small two-office accounting firm, had no immediate comment.
GFG Alliance said the FRC makes clear that the investigation is into audit practices at King & King, and does not involve GFG entities or individuals.
"We recognise the importance of strong audit practices and have been evolving our corporate structure and governance as we continue our efforts to restructure and refinance our portfolio," it said.
The FRC said it made the decision to investigate the audits in February, but gave no further information.
Last month Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had made coordinated raids on trading addresses of GFG Alliance.
Gupta has been scrambling to refinance his international network of steel and aluminium and energy businesses following the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU