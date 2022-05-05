UK accounting watchdog probes audits of Sanjeev Gupta-owned metal firms

Britain's accounting watchdog has opened four investigations into audits by King & King of steel and aluminium owned by metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, it said on Wednesday.

The Financial Reporting Council said the investigations are into the financial statements of Liberty Speciality Steels Limited, Alvance British Aluminium Limited, Liberty Steel Newport Limited and Liberty Performance Steels Limited.

The investigations cover the financial year to March 31, 2019 for Liberty Speciality Steels, Alvance - formerly known as Liberty Aluminium Lochaber - and Liberty Steel Newport, the watchdog said.

For Liberty Performance Steels, the probe covers the year ended March 31, 2020, it added. King & King, a small two-office accounting firm, had no immediate comment.

said the FRC makes clear that the investigation is into audit practices at King & King, and does not involve GFG entities or individuals.

"We recognise the importance of strong audit practices and have been evolving our corporate structure and governance as we continue our efforts to restructure and refinance our portfolio," it said.

The FRC said it made the decision to investigate the audits in February, but gave no further information.

Last month Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it had made coordinated raids on trading addresses of .

Gupta has been scrambling to refinance his network of steel and aluminium and energy businesses following the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)