UK hits grim record of 1,564 daily Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 84,767

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Fears of vaccine nationalism in Britain
Britain offers lockdown-hit firms extra 4.6 billion pounds of help
Here's everything you need to know about Britain's new coronavirus variant
UK coronavirus deaths surpass 80,000, highest in Europe, says report
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute tests
-
The UK on Wednesday hit a grim record of 1,564 daily death toll of people dying within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the worst figure since the pandemic hit last year, taking the country's death tally from the deadly virus to 84,767.
It comes as 47,525 more people tested positive for the virus, even as London registered the first fall in hospitalisations since early December.
The figures come as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned there was a "very substantial" risk of intensive care capacity in hospitals being "overtopped".
Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson said the situation was "very, very tough" in the National Health Service (NHS) and the strain on staff was "colossal".
He once again appealed to the public to follow lockdown rules, which require people to stay at home and only go out for limited reasons.
He also revealed that steps were being taken to monitor a new variant of coronavirus in Brazil, which is believed to be different from other variants found in the UK and South Africa.
"We already have tough measures... to protect this country from new infections coming in from abroad. We are taking steps to do that in respect of the Brazilian variant," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, he told Parliament that COVID vaccinations will be offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week as soon as supplies of the Pfizer/BioNtech and Oxford/AstraZeneca and eventually the Moderna vaccine allow.
The 24-7 service will be piloted in a small number of places first with NHS staff likely to be offered the option of overnight vaccinations first.
"They are going exceptionally fast," he said, in reference to the vaccination programme.
By the end of Monday, 2.4 million people had received their first of two vaccine doses. The government has promised all the over-70s, the extremely clinically vulnerable and front-line health and care workers about 15 million people will be offered a jab by mid-February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU