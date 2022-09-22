UK official thanks India for 'senior representation' at Queen's funeral

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar congratulates James Cleverly on becoming UK's Foreign Secretary
Want India to play active part in world befittting its economic heft: UK
President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth's death gives us a chance to remember English perfidies
EAM Jaishankar interacts with counterparts of four countries on Day 3 in NY
-
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has expressed gratitude for the representation by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, saying it was really noticed.
President Murmu attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.
"I would like to say a huge thank you for the very very senior representation that India sent to Her Majesty the Queen's funeral. I had the opportunity to meet President Murmu and it was really noticed," Cleverly told PTI in an interview here on Wednesday on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.
Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom under the new administration of Prime Minister Liz Truss, also met his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar late on Wednesday evening at the sidelines of the UNGA.
During her three-day visit to London, Murmu visited Westminster Hall and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.
Murmu also attended the reception hosted by UK's King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
The Indian head of the State, who arrived in London on Saturday evening, joined around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 people at the Abbey for a somber ceremony to bid farewell to Britain's longest-serving monarch.
The funeral for the late queen, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, was held at Westminster Abbey in London in the presence of thousands of guests and millions watching on screens worldwide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 10:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU