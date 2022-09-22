EAM Jaishankar interacts with counterparts of four countries on Day 3 in NY

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to the United States, met with his Estonia counterpart Urmas Reinsalu on the third day of the 77th session of the UNGA, on Wednesday (local time) at the UN headquarters in .

Jaishankar is in the US for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

"Good to meet FM of Estonia @UrmasReinsalu during #UNGA day 3. Discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation following opening of our Embassy. Also exchanged views on developments pertaining to Ukraine," EAM tweeted.

Jaishankar also interacted with Norway Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Bolivia's Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

While meeting Norway Minister, Jaishankar discussed nordic partnership, Afghanistan, Ukraine and climate action.

"A good conversation with FM Rogelio Mayta of Bolivia. Spoke about our development partnership and expanding our economic engagement. Exchanged views on global developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

While talking with UK Foreign Secretary, Jaishankar discussed taking the roadmap 2030 forward. Jaishankar also appreciates Cleverly's commitment to deepening the partnership between the two countries.

"Our conversation also covered global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters. Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar interacted with three presidents and four foreign ministers, on the second day of the 77th session of the UNGA, on Tuesday (local time) at the UN headquarters in .

Apart from that, the External Affairs Minister also met four of his counterparts including Denis Moncada from Nicaragua, Alexander Schallenberg from Austria, Najla al-Mangoush from Libya and Mevlut Cavusoglu from Turkiye.

To discuss the ongoing cooperation between India and Ghana, Jaishankar called on the President of Ghana at UN headquarters in .

Jaishankar has more than 50 official engagements in total. The highlights of Jaishankar's meetings particularly with developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Islands are sharply focused on the reform of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Assembly on Saturday, after which he will leave for Washington and a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

