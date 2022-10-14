JUST IN
European Union to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support
Business Standard

UK PM Liz Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax amid debacle

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil

Topics
UK Prime Minister | Corporation Tax | Liz Truss

AP  |  London 

Liz Truss
Mary Elizabeth Truss | Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil.

Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday that she was acting to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.

Truss also fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief on Friday, replacing him with former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt.

Truss is trying to restore order after three weeks of turmoil sparked by the government's tax-cutting mini budget.

The Sept 23 statement sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

Truss vowed to press on with other aspects of her economic plan, saying I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.

Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 19:44 IST

`
