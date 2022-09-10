UK PM Truss takes oath of loyalty to Britain's new monarch King Charles III

-
ALSO READ
A new UK monarch: After Elizabeth II, what to expect from King Charles III
Dalai Lama congratulates King Charles III on becoming Britain's new monarch
Charles is Britain's new monarch as Queen Elizabeth II dies
As King Charles III takes throne, second proclamation made in London
Here's what's next for the UK as King Charles III starts his reign
-
Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.
House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.
All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.
Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU