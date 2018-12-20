UK's post-Brexit skills-based immigration system likely to benefit Indians

The has released a White Paper on its post-Brexit visas and immigration strategy, which is expected to benefit Indian students and professionals as it focuses on skills rather than country of origin.

The UK's future skills-based immigration system, tabled in the on Wednesday by Sajid Javid, removes any cap on highly-skilled migrants from anywhere in the world and improves the post-study work offering for students.

The proposals, set to be phased in from December 2021 after the proposed transition period for Britain's exit from the (EU), claim to level the country's immigration playing field with the end of free movement for people from within the 28-member economic bloc.

"As we leave the European Union, free movement will endThis will be a system where it is workers' skills that matter, not which country they come from," British said in her foreword to the strategy.

"We are taking a skills-based approach to ensure we can attract the brightest and best migrants to the UK," added Javid, who made a reference to his own Pakistani origins as the "son of immigrant parents".

Under the new proposals, an annual cap of 20,700 on the number of skilled work visas issued will be removed, likely to benefit doctors and IT professionals from India, among There will also be a new 12-month route for workers at any skill level for a temporary period to allow businesses to hire the staff they need on a time-bound basis.

"People arriving on this route will not be able to bring family members with them, won't accrue rights to settle in the UK and will have a 12-month cooling off period once their expires," the Office said.

The onerous requirement for labour market tests by employers wanting to sponsor an are also to be done away with.

The plans were broadly welcomed by the (CII), which said the White Paper recognises the value offered by skilled workers from countries like

"Indian Industry has long called for a fair, transparent and skills-based immigration system, and today's proposals go some way to achieving these goals, said Jim Bligh, of (TCS) and of CII's UK Business Forum.

"Tackling the UK's skills gaps, particularly in digital and technology, must remain a key focus for government and it is welcome that this paper recognises the value that skilled workers from overseas can bring to helping improve the UK's skills base, he said.

Under changes proposed to attract students to the UK, the government said it would "improve the current offer" to those who have completed a degree who want to stay on in the UK to work after they have completed their studies by offering six months' post-study leave to all Master's students and Bachelor's students studying at an institution with degree-awarding powers. This is aimed at giving them more time to find permanent skilled work and to work temporarily during that period.

"We will also allow for students studying at Bachelor's level or above to be able to apply to switch into the skilled workers route up to three months before the end of their course in the UK, and from outside of the UK for two years after their graduation," the White Paper notes.

Universities UK International, the group for the country's higher education institutions which has been campaigning for a better post-study offer, said the proposals recognise the important contributions made by students to the UK.

"Allowing graduates to stay on for longer to find work in the UK sends the message that international students are welcome here, and we value the skills they bring. These changes will have a real, positive impact on the students who come here to study and their opportunities after graduating," said Vivienne Stern, of