UK targets £8 billion in extra health research, education spend

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter: Report
Rishi Sunak isn't sold on US President Joe Biden's global business tax plan
Rishi Sunak demands urgent easing of travel rules in letter to UK PM
Rishi Sunak pledges 'no return to austerity' as he plots UK recovery
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel retain top jobs as UK PM Johnson shuffles Cabinet
-
The announcements, which include a raft of smaller spending decisions, follows news of £6.9 billion for regional transport projects ahead of a major review of government spending over the next three years. The news of investment comes as the government seeks to boost living standards outside London through its ‘levelling-up’ agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU