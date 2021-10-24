JUST IN
Xpeng shows plan to go beyond cars with AI, flying car, robot
Business Standard

UK targets £8 billion in extra health research, education spend

Reuters 

Rishi Sunak
British finance minister Rishi Sunak.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak plans a £5 billion ($6.9 billion) programme to fund health research and £3 billion of extra funding for further education in next week’s budget, officials said.

The announcements, which include a raft of smaller spending decisions, follows news of £6.9 billion for regional transport projects ahead of a major review of government spending over the next three years. The news of investment comes as the government seeks to boost living standards outside London through its ‘levelling-up’ agenda.

First Published: Sun, October 24 2021. 23:00 IST

