UK to provide Ukraine with more military equipment: Johnson tells Zelensky

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson meets Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss aid package
India wants Russians out from Ukraine, says British PM Boris Johnson
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
Boris Johnson returns to UK from India amidst more partygate fines
UK PM Boris Johnson chairs emergency meeting over Ukraine crisis
-
In a phone conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his country is set to provide the war-torn nation with more military equipment.
In a statement, the Downing Street said that during the conversation between the two leaders on Saturday, Johnson told Zelensky more armoured vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons would be sent to Ukraine, reports the BBC.
The Prime Minister also confirmed that the UK will reopen its embassy in Kive next week, a move first announced on Friday.
According to a Downing Street, this was a demonstration of "our support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people".
Zelenksy also apprised Johnson on the situation in the Donbas, where Russia has been concentrating its military efforts in recent days, while b leaders condemned ongoing attacks by Russian forces against civilian targets, including in Mariupol, Odessa and Lviv.
The Downing Street said Johnson told Zelensky that Russia would be held to account for its actions and that the UK government was helping to collect evidence of war crimes.
He also updated the President on new UK sanctions against members of the Russian military.
Zelensky also thanked the Prime Minister for the training of more than 20 Ukrainian troops who arrived in the UK last week, the BBC reported.
According to the British government, the Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in the UK are being instructed on how to use 120 armoured vehicles that will be supplied to the resistance effort against Moscow.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU