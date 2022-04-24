Turkey closes its airspace to Russian flights between Russia and Syria

Turkey's top diplomat says Ankara has closed the Turkish airspace to Russian civilian and military between Russia and Syria.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told a group of Turkish journalists during a visit to Uruguay that Russia had permission to use the Turkish airspace for to Syria until April.

But Haberturk television reported that Cavusoglu said Saturday that he asked Moscow to stop using the airspace during a visit there in March, and that Moscow agreed to the Turkish request.

Cavusoglu did not elaborate and it was not clear if the move aimed to prevent the possible transfer of Syrian fighters to Ukraine.

NATO-member has been trying to balance its close relations with Moscow and Kyiv and has positioned itself as a mediator between the two. It has not joined sanctions against Russia but has closed the straits at the entrance of the Black Sea to some Russian warships.

The country has hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers as well as talks between the two countries' negotiating teams.

