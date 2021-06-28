UK watchdog investigates auditors of Greensill Capital, Wyelands Bank

-
ALSO READ
UK's anti-fraud agency investigating Sanjeev Gupta-led GFG Alliance
British ministers reject Sanjeev Gupta's bailout plea for $234 mn: Report
Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel to sell UK plant in restructuring plan
Gupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government
Sanjeev Gupta in talks to negotiate reprieve on Greensill Capital debt
-
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting regulator said on Monday it has opened investigations into the audits of Greensill Capital and Wyelands Bank as regulatory scrutiny into the companies intensifies.
Wyelands Bank is owned by steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's metals-to-finance empire GFG Alliance, which it financed. GFG Alliance was closely linked to financing company Greensill Capital which went bust earlier this year.
The Financial Reporting Council said it has started the investigation into PwC, one of the world's Big Four auditors, in relation to its audit of the consolidated financial statements of Wyelands Bank for the year ended 30 April 2019.
The watchdog also said it has opened an investigation into Saffery Champness over its audit of Greensill Capital for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.
PwC said it was understandable that there is regulatory scrutiny in "situations like this".
"We will cooperate fully with the FRC in its enquiries. We share the FRC's commitment to audit quality and are two years into a wide-ranging programme to enhance audit quality across the firm," PwC said in a statement.
Saffery Champness was not immediately available for comment.
The Bank of England forced Wyelands to hand back 210 million pounds ($291.82 million)of deposits to around 4,000 savers in February this year after concerns emerged over how the banks was financing GFG Alliance.
A month later, Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on after losing insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business, saying that its largest client, GFG Alliance, had started to default on its debts.
($1 = 0.7196 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw JonesEditing by Rachel Armstrong and Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU