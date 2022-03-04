Ukraine braces for power outage as Russian forces aim energy system

-
The Ukrainian city of Energodar has been blocked by Russian forces from all sides, while the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is operating stably, the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, stated.
According to Starukh, the Russian forces fired blank bullets to intimidate people, and now ZNPP is under the control of the Russian military.
"The city is blocked on all sides. There is a lot of enemy equipment. The station is working stably. Our experts say that such actions of the Russian forces are aimed at destroying the country's energy system and causing power outages," he said.
The head of OVA stressed that it is necessary to be ready for this, in particular, to prepare products that do not need to be stored in refrigerators, UNIAN reported.
About 90 units of enemy equipment and units of "Kadyrovites" are concentrated near the town of Energodar.
Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said that on Thursday, the Russian forces actively continued attempts to reach the facilities of the Zaporozhye NPP.
After midnight, active shelling of positions guarded and defended by the National Guard began. The enemy used fire from tanks, small arms, and sniper fire.
As a result of the shelling, the administrative building and the training building caught fire. SES units were allowed to put out the fire only in the morning.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that about 90 units of enemy equipment, Kadyrov units, which had thermal imagers and weapons for effective combat at night, were concentrated near Energodar, UNIAN reported.
Representatives of the station say that currently the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is a real threat of nuclear danger. One unit was disabled, the report said.
