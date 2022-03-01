Amid Ukraine conflict, Russia bans exit of foreign investments from nation

is temporarily halting the exit of from the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in response to Russian capital being frozen abroad by the US, EU and their allies, RT reported.

"We hope that those who have invested in our country will be able to continue to do so in the future. I am sure that the sanctions pressure will eventually subside, and those who will not curtail their projects in our country, succumbing to the slogans of foreign politicians, will win," Mishustin said at a daily briefing on Russia's economic development.

The Prime Minister added that the Russian government's working commission on countering Ukraine-related sanctions is moving into the mode of operational headquarters.

Mishustin said in the current sanctions situation, foreign entrepreneurs are forced to be guided not by economic factors, but by making decisions under political pressure.

"To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft Presidential Decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets. As practice shows, it is easy to exit the market, but it is much more difficult to return to a place that is already densely occupied by competitors", the Russian PM said.

Moscow's response follows harsh economic penalties imposed on over the past week by the US and its allies, that oppose the country's ongoing military intervention in Ukraine. The measures include disconnecting the largest Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system, freezing Russian assets and government reserves held abroad, as well as penalties against the country's Central Bank.

--IANS

san/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)