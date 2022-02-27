Ukraine conflict could last 'years', says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Queen Elizabeth postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine conflict
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
The Ukraine conflict could last "a number of years" and the UK needs to be "prepared for a very long haul" in facing down Russian aggression, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, Sky News reported.
Truss praised the "very, very strong and brave" Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces moving through their country as the invasion continues into fourth day.
"This could be a number of years because what we do know is Russia has strong forces," she said.
"But we know that the Ukrainians are brave, they're determined to stand up for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they're determined to fight", Sky News reported.
The foreign secretary warned that Western sanctions on Moscow "will take time to have an effect and debilitate the Russian economy".
"This is not going to be, I fear, over quickly," she added. "We need to be prepared for a very long haul", Sky News reported.
In an intelligence update on Sunday morning, the UK Ministry of Defence said Russian forces were continuing to advance into Ukraine via "multiple" routes, but were still being met with "stiff resistance" from the Ukrainian military.
The UK MoD said there had been fighting within Ukrainian capital Kiev for a second night in a row but "at a lower intensity that the previous evening", the report said.
They added that Russian forces were now bypassing Chernihiv, a city 150 km to the north west of Kiev, after "encountering strong resistance" and in order to "prioritise the encirclement and isolation" of Ukraine's capital, Sky News reported.
There has also been "intensive exchanges of rocket artillery" overnight followed by "heavy fighting" in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, the MoD said.
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU