30 people, over 50 injured in mosque blast in Peshawar: Pakistan police

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a bomb ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in this northwestern Pakistani city, officials said.
A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn.
Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.
Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan said two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at the policemen standing guard. One policeman was killed while the other was critically injured, he said.
The blast occurred following the firing incident, he added.
