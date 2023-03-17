JUST IN
Business Standard

Ukraine, EU extend deal on road transport liberalisation till June 2024

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have extended a deal on road transport liberalisation for one year till June 30, 2024, the Ukrainian government press service has reported

Topics
Ukraine | European Union | Road Transport

IANS  |  Kiev 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ukraine and the European Union (EU) have extended a deal on road transport liberalisation for one year till June 30, 2024, the Ukrainian government press service has reported.

While commenting on the deal, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said it has "proven its practical effectiveness" in the first months of being in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During the period of its validity, the volume of bilateral and transit road freight traffic has increased by more than 50 percent," Kubrakov said.

Since the deal came into effect, the number of carriers crossing the EU border from Ukraine increased by 53 per cent year on year, Kubrakov added.

Ukraine and the EU signed the deal on road transport liberalisation, which is aimed at boosting Ukraine's export, in June 2022.

Under the agreement, the EU cancels the obligation for Ukrainian haulers to obtain special permits for transporting goods in the EU and simplifies the procedure for recognizing Ukraine's driving documents.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 08:43 IST

