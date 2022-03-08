Russia says Ukraine holding more than 4.5 mn civilians as human shields

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: US hits Russia and its ally Belarus with new sanctions
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin claims Russia is offering safe corridors
Biden unveils new sanctions on Russian businesses after Ukraine attack
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
Ukrainian territorial defence battalions are holding more than 4.5 million civilians in Ukraine as human shields, said head of the National Defence Control Centre of Russia, Mikhail Mizintsev.
"The militants of the territorial defence battalions continue to hold more than 4.5 million civilians hostage as a human shield," the Russian Defense Ministry said, RT said.
It is noted that about 2,000 foreign citizens, who expressed a desire to evacuate to safe places, are also being held.
Mizintsev reported on the receipt of information about cases of discrimination against human rights on racial grounds by neo-Nazis.
He also stated that the Ukrainian authorities continue to categorically reject all major evacuation routes from a number of Ukrainian cities to Russia.
Official Kiev does not control the state of affairs in Ukraine and does not ensure the fulfillment of its obligations, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The department indicated that the Kiev regime, by its actions, supports chaos and does not notice the facts of looting.
More than 2.5 million citizens of Ukraine and foreigners have asked to be evacuated to the territory of Russia, he said, RT reported.
"In our database, taking into account the past day, 2,541,367 appeals have already been documented through various communication channels from specific citizens of Ukraine, as well as foreigners, with requests to save and evacuate them from 1,917 settlements of Ukraine," Mizintsev said.
The Ministry of Defence said that Russia could not hand over to the UN and the Ukrainian authorities a database of people wishing to evacuate to Russia, because they fear that then it would fall into the hands of Ukrainian nationalists.
--IANS
san/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU