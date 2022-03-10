Ukraine govt says it is opening new humanitarian corridors in cities

The Ukrainian government said it will open humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities on Thursday, media reports said.

expects a temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities, The Kyiv Independent reported.

"We are opening humanitarian corridors along the following routes: from the city of Trostyanets in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from Krasnopillya in the direction of the city of Poltava ... from the city of Sumy in the direction of the city of Poltava," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

Humanitarian corridors will also operate from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Izyum, Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, and Hostomel, she added.

