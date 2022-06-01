Ukraine losing 60-100 people per day in fight against Russia: Zelenskyy

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country is losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and around 500 soldiers as wounded in action.
Zelensky made the remark during an interview with an US-based Newsmax TV, Ukrinform news agency reported.
"The situation is very difficult. We're losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around 500 people as wounded in action. So we are holding our defensive perimeters. The most difficult situation is in the east of Ukraine and southern Donetsk and Luhansk," Zelensky was quoted as saying.
"Putin cannot win, and the world must stop defending him amid the latest atrocities committed by Russian troops Now, he is almost isolated. The world always keeps giving him a chance, because the sanctions are not imposed completely," he noted.
According to Zelensky, the weakness of Putin and Russia is not only in failing to occupy a smaller neighbouring nation but also in attempts to take him out as leader.
"Attempting to kill the leader of this or that country is a weakness, I would say. If you can't talk, then it's a weakness. The weakness is to start the war, and they've already demonstrated there is weakness. If you can't occupy that country, that's a weakness. And simultaneously, if you would like something to happen to the family of the other country's leader then that's a political inability to do anything," Zelensky added.
