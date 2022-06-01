1st case of monkeypox confirmed in Hungary in a 38-year-old man

-
ALSO READ
'More monkeypox cases likely': WHO confirms 80 cases in 11 countries
Monkeypox in more than 20 nations, about 200 confirmed cases: WHO
Argentina confirms first case of monkeypox in man who came from Spain
Morocco says has identified 3 suspected cases of viral monkeypox
WHO issues warning as more monkeypox virus cases reported in Britain
-
Hungarian health authorities have confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox in a 38-year-old man.
The disease does not spread easily, only through close contact, said the chief medical officer Cecilia Muller in a press conference on Tuesday.
The disease lasts for two to four weeks and can spread more easily in immuno-compromised patients and pregnant women, she was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
Muller noted that the infected have to be isolated during their convalescence.
"We need to pay attention to these cases, to set up an early diagnosis. We need to follow the symptoms. If anyone has a suspicion of illness, please go see a doctor," she said.
While monkeypox is primarily found in the tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa, it has been increasingly identified in non-endemic countries. The World Health Organization has confirmed that there are 257 confirmed monkeypox cases and 120 suspected cases in 23 countries where the virus is not endemic.
The WHO warned on Tuesday that the potential for further transmission in Europe and elsewhere this summer is high.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU