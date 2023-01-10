Ukraine's 2022 defence expenditure accounted for 32.5% of GDP

-
ALSO READ
Amid Ukraine conflict, Covid-19, India emerges as voice of Global South
Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes Kherson
Jaishankar optimistic about India achieving 7% growth despite Ukraine war
Ukrainians scared that Russia's referendums indicate imminent annexation
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy systems leading to power emergency
-
Ukraine's defence spending in 2022 accounted for 32.5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product amid the ongoing war with Russia, a top official said here.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said Ukraine allocated about $42 billion last year for national security and defence, reports Xinhua news agency.
He emphasised that financing the defence sector remains a priority for the government as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
Ukraine increased its initial defence budget for 2022 by $33.66 billion after the introduction of martial law on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its invasion.
This year, the war-torn country plans to spend $31.2 billion to cover its defence needs.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU