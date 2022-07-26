Ukraine's Zelenskyy appoints new commander of special operations forces

Ukrainian President has signed a decree to appoint a new commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF), a branch of the Armed Forces.

According to the decree, published on the presidential website, Viktor Khorenko was appointed the commander of the SOF, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that Khorenko previously served as a commander of the special reserve of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defence Ministry.

Khorenko will replace Hryhorii Halahan, who was dismissed by Zelensky earlier on Monday.

Last week, Zelensky dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and head of the Security Service of Ivan Bakanov, blaming them for insufficiently dealing with a large number of traitors in their agencies.

