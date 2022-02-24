Ukraine: President Zelensky pleads for help fending off Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from

In a statement that comes amid Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday, Zelenskyy said that has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world.

He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defence support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the aggressor.

