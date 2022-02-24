EU plans 'harsh' sanctions package against Russia after Ukraine attack

-
The European Union is planning the strongest, the harshest package of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency Thursday, as the Russian military attacked Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.
We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval, she said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the strongest, the harshest package ever considered.
