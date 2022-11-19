JUST IN
Business Standard

Ukrainian PM, EU top official discuss Russian war, fresh aid for Kiev

Due to the ongoing energy crisis, Ukraine needs more support from partners, including the supplies of energy equipment and additional financial assistance, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ukraine
Residential houses destroyed by Russian military strike are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region (Photo: Reuters)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and visiting European Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the ongoing war and fresh aid for Kiev.

Speaking at a press conference after their talks on Friday, Shmyhal said that Russia's attacks have disabled about 50 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reports Xinhua news agency.

Due to the ongoing energy crisis, Ukraine needs more support from partners, including the supplies of energy equipment and additional financial assistance, Shmyhal said.

For his part, Dombrovskis said that the European Union (EU) plans to provide up to 18 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine next year.

The assistance is set to be approved next month, and Ukraine may receive the first tranche as soon as January 2023, Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for talks with Ukrainian authorities.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 11:59 IST

