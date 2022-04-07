Ukrainian President Zelenskyy orders formal halt of trade with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to formalise the cessation of Ukraine's trade with Russia, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The import and export operations between and have been completely terminated since the start of the conflict, the statement said on Wednesday.

According to Ukraine's Fiscal Service, saw a 38.7 per cent year-on-year growth in trade with in 2021 with a value of $10.09 billion. Exports grew by 26.5 per cent to $3.44 billion, while imports increased by 45.9 per cent to $6.65 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)