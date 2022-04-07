Ukrainian President Zelenskyy orders formal halt of trade with Russia

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to formalise the cessation of Ukraine's trade with Russia, the presidential press service said in a statement.
The import and export operations between Ukraine and Russia have been completely terminated since the start of the conflict, the statement said on Wednesday.
According to Ukraine's Fiscal Service, Ukraine saw a 38.7 per cent year-on-year growth in trade with Russia in 2021 with a value of $10.09 billion. Exports grew by 26.5 per cent to $3.44 billion, while imports increased by 45.9 per cent to $6.65 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.
