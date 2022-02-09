UN again voices concern about women's safety in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takeover: Afghanistan women stitch future with vivid past
United Nations seeks $606 million for Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Pakistan runs its first commercial flight to Kabul since Taliban takeover
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
Taliban takeover: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees, 5K evacuated & more
-
The top UN envoy in Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons met top Taliban leadership on Tuesday and voiced concern about the women's safety in the country.
"It is three weeks now since Afghan women activists began 'disappearing' from their homes & the streets of Kabul. @DeborahLyonsUN in a meeting with dfA Dep-PM Hanafi today again voiced concern to Taliban leadership about the women's safety, urging all steps to secure their liberty," UN Mission in Afghanistan said in a tweet.
In recent weeks, several women activists, who were raising concerns about rights issues, went missing in Kabul. The UN has sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the outfit.
On Monday, Germany had joined the ranks with the United Kingdom and other western countries in raising concern about the recent disappearance of female Afghan activists.
Earlier, Deborah Lyons also expressed deep concern about the well-being of "disappeared" women activists. In a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Deborah Lyons, had said world support to Afghanistan is eroded without respect for all Afghan's rights.
US Special Envoy Rina Amiri also asked the Taliban to stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights if the outfit wishes to seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU