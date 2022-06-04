UN chief renews calls for peace in Ukraine as war crosses 100 days

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors by Russia elsewhere in Donbas
Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Ukraine decries looting
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Biden, Harris discuss Russia-Ukraine situation with NATO chief Stoltenberg
Vladimir Putin blames West for food, energy crises amid Ukraine war
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday renewed his call for an immediate halt to violence on the 100th day of the war in Ukraine.
The UN chief also called for urgent protection for civilians, unfettered access to provide them with humanitarian aid and safely evacuate those trapped in areas where fighting is taking place, and respect for human rights.
The conflict has already taken thousands of lives, caused untold destruction, displaced millions of people, resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis food, energy and finance that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies, Guterres said in a statement Friday.
From the first days of the war, he said the United Nations has been supporting the Ukrainian people trying to deal with its humanitarian impact while also drawing attention to the dangers and long-term implications of continued fighting and potential escalation of hostilities for the country, the wider region and the world.
The secretary-general said the UN remains committed to the humanitarian effort, but as I have stressed from the beginning, resolving this conflict will require negotiations and dialogue.
The sooner the parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world, Guterres said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU