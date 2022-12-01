JUST IN
Business Standard

UN makes record aid appeal of $51.5 billion amid disasters, Ukraine war

United Nations said that it is asking member states for a record $ 51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide

AP  |  Berlin 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations said on Thursday that it is asking member states for a record USD 51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.

The global body's humanitarian office said the funds are needed to help 339 million people in 69 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared with the same time last year. The appeal is a 25 per cent increase on that made for 2022, it said.

Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year's extreme events are spilling into 2023, said the UN's emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

He cited droughts in the Horn of Africa, floods in Pakistan and the conflict in Ukraine, which have pushed the number of displaced people worldwide above 100 million.

All of this on top of the devastation left by the pandemic among the world's poorest, said Griffiths.

For people on the brink, this appeal is a lifeline. For the international community, it is a strategy to make good on the pledge to leave no one behind.

The UN's annual Global Humanitarian Overview combines funding required by the global body and numerous nongovernmental organisations.

Current funding provided by member states is less than half of what's needed, forcing aid groups and agencies to decide who to target with the funds available, the UN humanitarian office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:54 IST

`
