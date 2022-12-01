JUST IN
East Pakistan 1971 debacle a military failure, says Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Japan begins power saving scheme amid supply concerns over possible crunch
Biden hosts his french counterpart Macron amid friction over US climate law
Protests in China are not rare - but the current unrest is significant
Maryland Guv Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid
Jiang Zemin, the first Chinese President to visit India, passes away
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade during French Prez' state visit
India emerged as a security provider in Indo-Pacific, says Rajnath Singh
NATO's Sec Gen reaffirms to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
India-UAE free trade pact will boost exports of garment sector: AEPC
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China Covid curbs lend support
Business Standard

Treasury complies with court order on releasing Trump's tax returns

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee

Topics
Donald Trump | US Treasuries | Congress

AP  |  Washinton 

Donald Trump
Photo: Bloomberg

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee.

The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump's request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

The court, without dissent, cleared the legal obstacle to disclosure of Trump's tax returns.

A department spokesperson said Treasury has complied with last week's court decision but declined to say whether the committee had accessed the documents. The spokesperson declined to be identified by name because of privacy constraints.

Trump refused to release his tax returns during his 2016 presidential campaign or his four years in the White House.

After the Supreme Court action, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement that since the Magna Carta, the principle of oversight has been upheld, and today is no different. This rises above politics, and the Committee will now conduct the oversight that we've sought for the last three and a half years.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Trump's presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer's return, including the president's.

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump's claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on November 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Trump's lawyers and the counter-arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Just over three weeks later, the court lifted Roberts' order without comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Donald Trump

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.