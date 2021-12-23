UN passes resolution over easing financial restrictions on Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Media freedom at risk as Taliban censors news reports in Afghanistan
Masoud vows to save Panjshir, says Afghans will stand for their rights
India at UNSC meet calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan
Afghan President Ghani to quit, making way for a Taliban takeover: Report
Pakistan directly responsible for Taliban's return to power: Former US NSA
-
United Nations Security Council has passed resolution 2615 proposed by the United States and allowed money to flow to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes, local media reported on Thursday.
Based on the new resolution, the US will ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes and will allow the Taliban official and their entities that are involved in the process, Khaama Press reported.
US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed the move by UNSC and said that they along with the international community are united in support of the Afghan people.
"This morning, the UNSC also unanimously passed resolution 2615, drafted by the US and designed to enable broader support for the basic needs of the Afghan people," West said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, India has supported the UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.
Concerned over the fact that half the population of Afghanistan are facing acute food insecurity, Ambassador of India to the UN TS Tirumurti on Wednesday (local time) said that India has supported the UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to the troubled country.
"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire. We have seen reports that suggest that over half the population are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity, urgent humanitarian assistance is required to meet the basic food needs of the people, and most of the country is going below the poverty threshold," Tirumurti said at a UN Security Council.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU