UN responds to Musk on how his wealth could address world hunger

Elon Musk recently challenged the World Food Programme to explain how $6 billion could solve world hunger and now the head of UN's food-assistance branch WFP David Beasley has laid out the plan as to how this amount could prevent 42 million people across 43 countries from starving.
"This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. Elon Musk, you asked for a clear plan and open books. Here it is!," Beasley said.
"We are ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives."
The WFP's proposal, titled "A one-time appeal to billionaires", describes how billions donated by the world's richest people could be used to eradicate hunger.
Last month, Speaking to CNN, David Beasley, the director of the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), called on Musk and Jeff Bezos (the second richest person on the planet) to reconsider where they are putting their money.
"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," he had said.
Replying to Beasley, Musk posted that he is ready to help if the WFP can describe on the same Twitter thread how $6 billion will help solve world hunger.
"If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it", Musk posted.
"But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent," he added.
The WFP provides assistance to over 115 million people in 84 countries through food or cash distributions in emergencies, nutrition support programmes and other activities.
