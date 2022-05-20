UN rights chief decries Taliban's move to dissolve Human Rights Commission

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan gets over $760 mn in cash aid to fight poverty, food shortage
Afghan girl from famous magazine cover portrait evacuated safely to Italy
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
95% Afghan journalists unable to cover stories independently: Media survey
-
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned Taliban's decision to dissolve the Human Rights Commission and expressed concerns over the grave human rights situation in Afghanistan.
"I am dismayed at the reported decision of the Taliban to dissolve the country's Independent Human Rights Commission. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) performed extraordinary work in extremely difficult conditions over many years, shining a spotlight on the human rights of all Afghans, including victims on all sides of the conflict," Bachelet said in a statement on Thursday.
The AIHRC has been a powerful voice for human rights and a trusted partner of UN Human Rights, and its loss will be a deeply retrograde step for all Afghans and Afghan civil society, she said.
"During my visit to Kabul in March this year, I discussed with the de facto authorities the importance of re-establishing an independent human rights mechanism that can receive complaints from the public and bring concerns to the attention of the de facto authorities," UN rights chief contijued.
Rights activists said the AIHRC that was abolished by the Taliban was not perfect but it mattered enormously to have a place to demand justice.
"Let's take a moment to remember an Afghanistan which had a human rights commission. It was not perfect--these institutions never are--but it mattered enormously to have somewhere to go, to ask for help and to demand justice. Shocking to see a country go backwards in this way," said Heather Barr, Associate women's rights director and former senior Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW).
"The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions had 120 member countries in April, but they will need to remove Afghanistan now," she added.
This meeting comes against the backdrop of a range of issues affecting Afghanistan. In the past few weeks, dozens of countries have expressed deep disappointment about escalating restrictions on the human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.
Last week, the G7 Foreign Ministers had deplored the Taliban's recent decree enforcing hijab on Afghan women and new punishments for family members to enforce compliance with these restrictions.
They had condemned the imposition of increasingly restrictive measures that severely limit half the population's ability to fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in society.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU