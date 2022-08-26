UN rights commissioner slams pressure over Xinjiang report on China

-
ALSO READ
Bachelet not to seek second term as UN human rights chief after criticism
US asks China to allow UN rights chief 'unhindered' access to Xinjiang
5.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Xinjiang's Uygur region in China
UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies in Xinjiang
UN rights official Bachelet starts Xinjiang trip, meets Chinese FM Wang
-
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed criticism at the pressure she is under over publishing a report into the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, home to the country's Uyghur ethnic minority.
Speaking in Geneva less than a week before the end of her term of office, Bachelet on Thursday confirmed receipt of a letter from around 40 governments seeking to restrain her from publishing a report on conditions for the Uyghur and other minorities in the region, reports dpa news agency.
She did not name the countries.
"I have been under tremendous pressure to publish or not to publish. But I will not publish or withhold publication under any such pressure," Bachelet said.
She added that her office was working to publish by the end of August as planned.
Publication last year was postponed after China issued an invitation to the UNHCR to visit after years of negotiations.
Bachelet visited Xinjiang and other regions in May.
Following the visit, she refrained from criticising Beijing's policies in the region, drawing criticism from many countries for not clearing up allegations of rights violations.
Human rights organisations and Uyghur who have fled the region have reported that hundreds of thousands of people have been confined to re-education camps.
Tomoya Obokata, UN special rapporteur for slavery, reported last week that in certain cases "enslavement as a crime against humanity" could be involved. China dismissed the allegations as "lies".
Human Rights Watch spokesman John Fisher (HRW) said it would be a "dereliction of duty" for Bachelet to fail the Uyghurs and other victims.
"At stake is her own reputation and legacy, the credibility of her office, and the trust of victims and their families," he said in Geneva.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU