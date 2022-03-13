UN says 596 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began

-
-
The UN human rights office says at least 596 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and at least 1,067 have been injured.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Sunday that 43 of those killed were children, while 57 were injured.
The Geneva-based office had documented 579 civilian deaths and 1,002 injured a day earlier.
It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.
U.N. officials said they believe the actual number of casualties is considerably higher than so far recorded because the receipt of information has been delayed and many reports still need to be corroborated.
