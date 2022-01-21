UN sends $32 mn in cash to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid

Da Bank (DAB), the central bank of the country, has announced that the UN has sent $32 million in cash to the war-torn nation as part of the world body's humanitarian aid assistance, the media reported.

In a statement, the DAB said that the money was delivered to Bank (AIB) on Thursday, reports Khaama Press.

Welcoming the UN aid, the DAB said the money is part of a process based on which the UN will provide $20 million weekly until March to the country.

"This will definitely help the fragile economic and banking systems of that are feared to be collapsing," it added.

On the other hand, economic analysts have said that unless the injection of dollars to Afghanistan's market, the country's local currency, Afghani, will further depreciate.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)