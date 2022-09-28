UN voices concern over chronic disease outbreaks in flood-hit Pakistan

-
The UN has voiced concern over the outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan.
The outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases is a growing concern in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, where many districts remain inundated by floodwaters, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The floods have also damaged nearly 1,500 health facilities across the country, including more than 300 refrigerators and solar power systems, which is disrupting vaccine cold chains, he added.
Assessments are continuing. But an estimated 7.9 million people remain displaced by the catastrophic floods. Nearly 600,000 people are living in relief camps, and more than 7,000 schools across Pakistan are being used as temporary relief camps, said the Spokesman.
More than 2 million houses have been damaged by the heavy rains and floods. More than 25,000 schools and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
The UN and humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up response and have reached more than 1.6 million people in different areas who have been impacted by the floods, said the Spokesman.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 07:18 IST
