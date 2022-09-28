JUST IN
Joe Biden sets US target for refugee admissions at 125,000 for 2023
US Treasury Secretary warns inaction on climate could cause economic crisis
Over 194,000 Russians flee call-up to neighbouring nations amid Ukaine war
Over 200,000 affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan: Report
Americans to save 3% on monthly premiums for Medicare plans next year
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed during police shootout
UN Security Council should be more inclusive: US Secretary Antony Blinken
Very confident about India-US bilateral relationship: EAM S Jaishankar
Goldman cuts 2023 oil price forecast due to weakening demand outlook
Spike in oil price is breaking India's back, says Jaishankar in US
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Iran to soon deploy homegrown over-the-horizon radar: Military commander
UN envoy stresses on international engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban
Business Standard

UN voices concern over chronic disease outbreaks in flood-hit Pakistan

The UN has voiced concern over the outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan

Topics
Pakistan  | United Nations | diseases

IANS  |  United Nations 

Pakistan floods, Floods
Photo: Reuters

The UN has voiced concern over the outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases in flood-hit Pakistan.

The outbreak of vector-borne and water-borne diseases is a growing concern in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, where many districts remain inundated by floodwaters, said Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The floods have also damaged nearly 1,500 health facilities across the country, including more than 300 refrigerators and solar power systems, which is disrupting vaccine cold chains, he added.

Assessments are continuing. But an estimated 7.9 million people remain displaced by the catastrophic floods. Nearly 600,000 people are living in relief camps, and more than 7,000 schools across Pakistan are being used as temporary relief camps, said the Spokesman.

More than 2 million houses have been damaged by the heavy rains and floods. More than 25,000 schools and 13,000 km of roads have also reportedly been damaged, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The UN and humanitarian partners are continuing to scale up response and have reached more than 1.6 million people in different areas who have been impacted by the floods, said the Spokesman.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 07:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.