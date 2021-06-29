United Airlines confirms its largest ever order for Boeing and Airbus jets

confirmed its largest ever order for and jets on Tuesday, lining up 270 planes worth more than $30 billion at list prices as the US giant pursues post-pandemic domestic growth.

The 200 737 MAX and 70 A321neo jets will replace smaller mainline planes and at least 200 regional jets between 2022 and 2026, the Chicago-based airline said.

United is the most exposed US airline to travel, which suffered heavily during the coronavirus pandemic and is rebounding more slowly than domestic travel.

America’s third largest airline by revenue will be able to boost the number of seats across its domestic network, which lags major rivals, by almost 30 per cent and get better use out of hubs with the fleet shake-up.

United CEO Scott Kirby said it would “accelerate our business to meet a resurgence in air travel”. While shares were up in early trade, shares ticked slightly low.