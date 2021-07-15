United Arab Emirates becomes first Gulf nation to open embassy in Israel

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, UAE foreign minister hold talks, review bilateral ties
Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, economic recovery with UAE counterpart
US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn arbitration award against India
India, UAE, Israel's trilateral trade could reach $110 bn by 2020: Report
United Arab Emirates cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv
-
The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first Gulf nation to open an embassy in Israel, nearly a year after both countries signed an agreement to normalise diplomatic ties.
The new mission is located in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building. The ceremony was attended by new Israeli President Isaac Herzog, The Times of Israel reported.
UAE Ambassador Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah officially presented his credentials at the beginning of March but the official opening was not held until now.
"It is a great honour to open the embassy here. Ten months ago our two countries signed the Abraham Accords with a vision of dignity, prosperity and peace for the two peoples," Khajah said at the ceremony Wednesday.
He added: "This is just the beginning. Both countries are innovative nations and we will harness these new approaches for the prosperity of the countries."
Herzog, who took office last week, hailed the embassy opening as an "important step for the entire Middle East."
Last month, Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the UAE on the first official trip by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state, where he inaugurated the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi and a consulate in Dubai.
The visit came nearly a year after Israel and the UAE announced they would normalise ties, and after months during which planned visits by Israeli officials were stymied by a series of issues, ranging from health crises to diplomatic scuffles.
Israel and the UAE announced in August 2020 that they would normalise diplomatic relations, bringing over a decade of covert ties into the open. Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco later also joined the US-brokered Abraham Accords, and other countries were also rumoured to be in talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU