United Nations nuclear agency head visits Iran amid US sanctions push

The head of the UN's atomic watchdog agency arrived in on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared material.

The visit comes as the US is pushing to snapback UN sanctions on for allegedly violating its 2015 deal with world powers, which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from more than two years ago.

Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, the other signatories to the deal, have declared the US action illegal, saying it can't withdraw from a deal and then use the UN resolution that endorsed it to re-impose sanctions.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the Atomic Energy Agency, will meet with Iranian officials on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IAEA repeatedly found in compliance with the agreement until last year, when Tehran started openly exceeding some of the deal's limits on enrichment in response to heavy US sanctions.

Iran has said the UN official's visit is an opportunity for greater cooperation and has nothing to do with the US push for more sanctions.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's atomic agency, said Sunday that the UN is seeking access to two sites, one near the capital and the other near the central city of Isfahan. He did not say whether Iran would grant access.

