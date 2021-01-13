United States sets another record with over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine, financial relief near as coronavirus ravages US health, economy
United States sees record 3,744 daily fatalities as coronavirus rages
US hits highest death toll since May with hospitals already full
Global coronavirus tally touches 52-mn mark, 2 days after hitting 50 mn
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Florida judge rules against opening of schools
-
Covid-19 deaths in the US climbed to another record high on Tuesday, as 4,327 people succumbed to the virus, The Hill reported citing Johns Hopkins University.
A New York Times tracker shows that deaths from Covid-19 are increasing at an alarming rate in the US. The seven-day average for daily deaths rose from about 2,600 per day to about 3,300 per day in the past week.
Hospitalizations are also at a record high, with over 131,000 people in hospitals with coronavirus, although signs of the increases slowing to some extent are being reported.
The situation could get worse, however, as a more contagious variant of the virus from the United Kingdom, which has already been detected in several states in the US, is expected to grow more prominent, according to The Hill.
"This strain's destiny is to become dominant here in the weeks ahead... If there ever were a time for the United States to pull out all the stops, this is it," tweeted Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research.
The Trump administration had announced steps on Tuesday to try to speed up the pace of vaccine distribution, including no longer holding back doses in reserve for second doses, and opening up the categories of people eligible for inoculations to those 65 and older and those with a pre-existing condition that puts them at high risk.
The overall number of infections in the US has reached 22,864,103, along with 381,513 deaths, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU