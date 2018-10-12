University of Houston to rename building after Indian-American couple

A building at the University of Houston will be renamed after an couple in recognition of a gift that will provide ongoing support for faculty, students and research, the varsity has said.

The university's will be named after and Shushila Agrawal who made a sizable donation to the college, the varsity's Indian- American President said.

The $51 million building, which opened in 2017, already had a floor named for the couple.

Durga Agrawal came to Houston in 1968 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from He earned his master's degree and PhD in industrial engineering from the

"My message to the students is to always be optimistic; one can achieve any goal with hard work, persistence and determination," Agrawal said.

Eloise Brice, vice president of University Advancement, said the Agrawal's gift will benefit a number of key objectives.

"Recruiting the best and brightest students and faculty is a key goal for the University of Houston, and this generous gift will allow the Cullen College of Engineering to make great strides in that arena," Brice said.